Vandalism, no arrests, as protests continue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vandalism but no arrests occurred during a demonstration involving about 200 people in downtown Portland, Oregon. A march began around 9 p.m. Saturday. KOIN-TV reports some in the group sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at a bank, restaurant and coffee shop. Police reported no violence and didn’t use force or munitions. On Friday, protests resumed after a more than week-long pause largely due to smoky air from West Coast wildfires. Protests have occurred in Portland for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.