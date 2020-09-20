 Skip to Content

Vandalism, no arrests, as protests continue in Portland

2:23 pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vandalism but no arrests occurred during a demonstration involving about 200 people in downtown Portland, Oregon. A march began around 9 p.m. Saturday. KOIN-TV reports some in the group sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at a bank, restaurant and coffee shop. Police reported no violence and didn’t use force or munitions. On Friday, protests resumed after a more than week-long pause largely due to smoky air from West Coast wildfires. Protests have occurred in Portland for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Associated Press

