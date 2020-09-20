Trump’s Ohio suburb slide signals peril in industrial north

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio may not be the presidential bellwether it has been. But it could be a useful barometer. Republican strategists say Trump has lost support in suburbs across the state he carried in 2016, prompting debate among Republicans about whether his rural outreach can offset the continued decline in metro areas. And while it would take a deep suburban dive for Trump to lose the state he carried by 8 percentage points in 2016, the effect of similar declines in states he won by much smaller margins could be more devastating to Trump’s reelection.