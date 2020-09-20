Biden to GOP senators: Don’t jam through Ginsburg nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the Republican effort to jam through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an “abuse of power.” The former vice president said Sunday that voters should pick the president who picks the justice. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are moving quickly toward a vote. It would take four Republicans breaking ranks to keep Trump’s nominee off the court. So far, only Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine say they oppose filling Ginsburg’s seat before the Nov. 3 election.