Tropical Storm Beta meandering toward Texas, Louisiana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Beta is making a slow crawl to the shores of Texas and Louisiana, casting worries about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the Gulf Coast. The system is moving north at just 2 mph and is expected to make landfall either late Monday or early Tuesday. Coastal communities have begun preparing for the storm, with the city of Galveston, Galveston County and nearby Seabrook issuing voluntary evacuation orders. Two other systems are whirling in the Atlantic basin during this exceptionally busy hurricane season. If Beta makes landfall, it will be the ninth named storm to hit the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.