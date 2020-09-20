Summerdale Early Childhood Center confirms case of COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summerdale Early Childhood Center has confirmed someone at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. The school informed families through a letter on Sunday.

In the letter, the school says the person is isolated at home and will not return to school until they are cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department. The school also says it has already contacted those who may have been exposed to the virus.

Because of the confirmed case, students from two classrooms at the school are being required to quarantine for the next two weeks. Students will be able to return to class on October 2. The students who will be working from home will receive e-learning instructions from their teachers.

The school says it is working with the health department to stop the spread of the virus. It did not specify if the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was a student or staff.

This comes just one day after Cherry Valley Elementary school announced that all kindergarten students and staff are required to quarantine after someone tested positive for the virus.