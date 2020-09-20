Soldiers and Sailors Monument 100th anniversary

DURAND (WREX) — It was an emotional day for some residents in Durand, as they came together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

The monument honors those who gave up the ultimate sacrifice while in battle over the course of almost 200 years.

The monument was built in September of 1920.

"Just seeing the beautiful monument and the craftsmanship they used 100 years ago," said Duane Stephan, veteran.

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument has become staple in Durand's Center Square.

Engraved on the monument are the names of people from the town who lost their lives in battle.

"It means a lot to a small town," Sherry Meinert, Otter Creek Historical Society member.

Veteran Duane Stephan, was one of the hundred attendees on Sunday afternoon. He says seeing both young adults and teens pay tribute to those who fought for their freedom puts a smile on his face.

"It's important that young folks see that. It means a lot because there seems to be a lot of lack of knowledge about our country these day," said Stephan.

The ceremony was more than just a history lesson, it was a chance to look back and show the respect to those who fought for our country.

"We remember these men who never got a chance to have a life and we are here today of freedom because of them," said Meinert.

When the monument was built, Meinert says the community had to raise roughly $4,000. The number now has drastically increased.

"It would be up to $20,000 to replace the monument today," said Meinert.

An even bigger reason why she says this monument is so special.

"It's really hard to put into words because it means so much to me," said Meinert.

So when people make their way to downtown Durand, residents say they want everyone to see how proud they are of those who served for our country.