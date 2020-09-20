Second City? White Sox, Cubs close in on division titles

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s major league teams are linked by more than just geography these days. They also share a most enviable position this time of year — first place. The playoff-bound White Sox have won 24 of 31 to rise to the top of the AL Central. The Cubs are closing in on their first NL Central championship since they lost to the Dodgers in the 2017 NL Championship Series. Chicago’s baseball teams have the year’s only no-hitters — Lucas Giolito for the White Sox and Alec Mills for the Cubs — and they are making a play for some individual honors, too.