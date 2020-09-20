Rockford Vintage Market gives local shops a chance to promote their items

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Exploring vintage items, that's what some shoppers got to do on Saturday, thanks to a special market.

The Vintage Market was held at the City Markey Pavilion.

It allowed those who sell vintage items to set up shop and sell to customers.

Even though the market is hosted once a year, the market organizer says it helps promote vintage shops in our area.

"We really love giving these vendors a chance. Our Friday night market, we limit to local grown and locally made products, so we like to create an event that gives these vendors an opportunity to bring people together another day of the year," said Becca Bartels.

This is the 6th year the market was hosted.