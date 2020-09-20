Rally with Jacob Blake’s family held in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Members of Jacob Blake’s family attended a rally in Charlotte on Sunday and called for an end to a “vicious cycle of hate.” The News & Observer reports Jacob Blake’s sister, Letetra Widman, made those comments as she spoke in front of a crowd of more than 150 people in the city. Blake, a Black man, has been paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot seven times by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His father, a Charlotte resident, also spoke at the rally, and the crowd then marched to a Black Lives Matter mural in the city.