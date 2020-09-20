Police investigate aggravated battery with a firearm after two people are shot and sent to the hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Two people suffered serious injuries after being shot in Rockford early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police tweeted about the shooting just after 6:00 a.m., saying it responded to the 1500 block of 15th avenue when it heard gunfire.

That's where police found a 20-year-old victim who suffered a gunshot wound. While on scene, police found another victim, a 20-year-old female.

She was taken to a local hospital. Police say both victims have serious injuries. An investigation is on going.