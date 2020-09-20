New York Giants lose Barkley, fall to 0-2 under coach Judge

CHICAGO (AP) — Saquon Barkley left New York’s 17-13 loss at Chicago with a right knee injury, potentially sidelining the star running back for an extended period. Barkley went down hard on the Chicago sideline after trying to fend off Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry early in the second quarter. The 2018 NFL offensive rookie of the year dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline. After a short conversation with trainers, Barkley got on a cart and was driven into the tunnel. The team said he was going for X-rays and would undergo further evaluation on Monday. New York fell to 0-2 under new coach Joe Judge.