Lindblom expected to start as Brewers host the Royals

Kansas City Royals (21-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Brad Keller (4-2, 2.06 ERA) Milwaukee: Josh Lindblom (1-3, 5.26 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers are 14-14 in home games. Milwaukee has a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Avisail Garcia with an average of .257.

The Royals are 11-18 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .361.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 41 hits and has 32 RBIs.

Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 31 RBIs and is batting .270.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ben Gamel: (quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right la), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.