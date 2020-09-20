Jones’ big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21. Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year. Jones had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown catch to go with his 75-yarder. Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 240 yards with touchdown passes to Jones and Robert Tonyan.