Ivory Coast opposition urges civil disobedience before vote

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast opposition candidate Henri Konan Bedie is calling for civil disobedience to take place nationwide ahead of next month’s vote. Critics of President Alassane Ouattara consider his quest for a third term to be unconstitutional. The public declaration raises the specter of unrest in a country already scarred by post-election violence in 2010-2011 that left more than 3,000 people dead. In their declaration Sunday, Bedie and several other opposition leaders also called for the return of two prominent politicians in exile including ex-President Laurent Gbagbo who refused to concede defeat after the 2010 vote.