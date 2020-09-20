GOP hopeful Supreme Court battle will help shift election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, the allure of conservative Supreme Court appointments helped persuade skeptical Republicans to support Donald Trump for president. Two years ago, a contentious clash over Trump’s choice of Brett Kavanaugh for the court was credited with bolstering GOP gains in the Senate in an otherwise bad midterm election. And now, just 44 days before Trump’s reelection will be decided, Republicans are again looking to a nomination fight to unite a deeply fractured party as it faces the very real possibility of losing the White House and control of the Senate this fall. GOP leaders are optimistic they can pull it off.