Farm workers, drivers reminded of harvest safety measures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are reminding drivers and workers in the agriculture industry to take safety precautions during the busy fall harvest season. Tractor roll-over accidents on farms or roadways are a leading cause of deaths in the industry. The Illinois Department of Labor is reminding agriculture workers to display slow moving signage and ensure lights are working properly. Workers should wear safety belts to lower the danger of serious injury and death in a crash. Drivers also must be aware of tractors and other farm implements on roadways, slow down near them and be cautious while passing.