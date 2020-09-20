Douglas statue comes down, but Lincoln had racist views, too

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --Illinois officials plan to remove a state Capitol statue of Stephen A. Douglas as part of a national reckoning on race prompted by the police-custody death of George Floyd. Douglas was a political legend and longtime rival of Abraham Lincoln who profited from family-owned slaves.

But inside the Capitol is a painting of an 1858 debate with Douglas in which Lincoln disavowed support for Black people's civil rights. Just as Douglas did a lot of political good for Illinois, Lincoln became president and took action to end slavery.

Experts question whether it's right to remove a memorial to Douglas when Lincoln has racial scars, too.