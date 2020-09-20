Dakota High School moves all students to remote learning after another student test positive for COVID-19

DAKOTA (WREX) — Dakota Community High School is moving all of its high school students to remote learning. The school made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

In the post, the school says it made the change after the Stephenson County Health Department confirmed another student at the school tested positive for COVID-19. It says it made the decision based on the advice from the health department.

All 9th-12th grade students will take part in remote learning for the next two weeks. The school says all after school activities are also postponed. You can see the full statement by clicking on this link.