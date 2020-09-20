Back-the-Blue rally held at City Hall in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Dozens of people made their way to Loves Park to support President Trump and other Republican candidates running in this year's election.

A Back-the-Blue rally was hosted at City Hall in Loves Park on Saturday.

People who came out were able to show their support to local police, along with republican candidates who are running for office.

Winnebago County Sherriff, Gary Caruana, encouraged those who attended to vote come election day.

"If you like our United States constitution and you like having freedom, you better get out and vote and remember, each one of you affects 250 people, so don't sit on your hands, let's not be the quiet minority, let's be the loud majority," said Caruana.

People were able to ask candidates questions and get more information on this year's election.