2 Pakistani soldiers killed in shootout with militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says two soldiers have been killed and four wounded in a shootout with militants. The firefight took place overnight Saturday during a search operation in the country’s northwest, a former militant stronghold bordering Afghanistan. Earlier this month, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a powerful roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, which killed three soldiers and wounded four. That attack raised fears that the Pakistani Taliban were regrouping in the region. The militant organization is a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban.