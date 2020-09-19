Women’s March Rockford holds vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Remembering an influential woman who advocated for women's rights.

"She was a champion for equal rights," said Linda Zuba.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th. Ginsburg was 87-years-old.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an inspiration to so many people including myself."

On Saturday night, people throughout the country held candlelit vigils honoring Ginsburg.

This included the Women's March Rockford.

"We are given an opportunity to honor the life of someone who lived from a position to make life equal for everybody," said Mary McNamara Bernsten.

With the election approaching, Women's March Rockford organizer, Mary McNamara, says female candidates need more support now than ever before.

"We are going to start putting money where are mouth is. Say I might not have much, we still can contribute here," said McNamara.

Activist Linda Zuba, says Saturday's vigil was a call to action.

"She would want us to use her spirit to energize us and move forward."

In addition to the vigil, the Women's March had voting registration tables out to remind people to sign up.

So when people hit the polls this upcoming November, they will be inspired by Ginsburg to make the change they want to see.