Witnesses say cargo plane crashes at airport in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed at the international airport in Somalia’s capital. There is no immediate confirmation of any casualties. Photos posted from the scene show the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea. The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the crash at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Saturday. Markings on the plane indicate it is operated by Silverstone Air in Kenya. There is no immediate word of casualties. The heavily fortified airport is home to diplomatic missions and serves as a hub for humanitarian flights in the Horn of Africa nation trying to rebuild from three decades of conflict.