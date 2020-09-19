Pompeo finishes Latin America tour with focus on Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has wrapped up a tour of four South American countries. Three of them are neighbors of Venezuela, whose socialist government is under intense U.S. pressure. He met with Colombian President Iván Duque on Saturday and the two vowed to deepen ties — including U.S. investment in the country’s struggling economy. Pompeo also praised Colombia’s tough stance against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Pompeo praised Colombia’s backing of opposition leader Juan Guaido and a democratic transition in Venezuela free from what he called “malign influence” from Cuba, Russia and Iran.