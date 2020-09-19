 Skip to Content

Nurses end strike at University of Illinois Hospital

CHICAGO (AP) --A strike by hundreds of nurses has ended at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association, says progress was made on wages, staffing and personal protection equipment. No formal deal has been reached but talks will resume Monday.

The strike began Sept. 12. Hospital officials said their offer would keep the roughly 800 nurses "in the top 10% for pay compared to their peers in Chicago, Illinois and throughout the U.S."

