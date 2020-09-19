Mueller, Orlando City beat Fire 4-1, extend unbeaten streak

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller and Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha each had a goal and an assist, and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 4-1. Mueller cut back to evade a defender and then scored on a left-footer that deflected off Chicago’s Álvaro Medrán before trickling into the net top open the scoring in the 11th minute and Orlando City led the rest of the way. Orlando City is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games. Robert Beric converted from the penalty spot in the 48th minute for the Fire.