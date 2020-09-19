‘Let us play!’: Illinois prep players rally in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Parents and players have protested outside a state building in Chicago, pleading with Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lift his fall ban on some popular high school sports. Players in jerseys and varsity jackets chanted, “Let us play!” Saturday outside the Thompson Center. In response to the coronavirus, Pritzker won’t allow games in football, hockey, lacrosse, rugby, wrestling, and competitive cheer and dance. Jaylen Brown, a football player at Wheaton Warrenville South High School, says other states in the Midwest are finding ways to play games. Pritzker appears unlikely to budge.