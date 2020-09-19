Ethiopia charges prominent opposition figure with terrorism

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia has charged its most prominent opposition figure, Jawar Mohammed, and 23 other people with terrorism-related offenses, fraud and other criminal activities. The attorney general’s office says they will appear in court on Monday. The charges relate to deadly violence that erupted in July in the capital, Addis Ababa, and the Oromia region after the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa, a prominent voice in anti-government protests that led to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed coming to power in 2018. Jawar has been detained since then. He has been fiercely critical of Abiy over the postponement of the general election once planned for August.