Boylan Wins Guilford Invite, Brighton Young Wins Individual Circuit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Boylan girls golf team shot a combined 362 today at Ingersoll Golf Course to take the Guilford Invite crown. RPS Coop trailed by just two strokes finishing with a 364. Harlem finished with 370 and Oregon tallied 394.

Ella Greenberg was Boylan's leading scorer shooting a 77 on the day. Her sister Ella was second on the team shooting an 88.

Brighton Young won the individual tourney topping Greenberg by 4 strokes (73) helping Harlem break the top four teams. Reese Stovall solidified the team shooting an 82, coming in fourth overall.

For RPS Coop, Kayla Sayyalinh shot an 80, while her teammate Ahna Doherty also broke the top ten shooting a 83.