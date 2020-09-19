 Skip to Content

Boylan Wins Guilford Invite, Brighton Young Wins Individual Circuit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Boylan girls golf team shot a combined 362 today at Ingersoll Golf Course to take the Guilford Invite crown. RPS Coop trailed by just two strokes finishing with a 364. Harlem finished with 370 and Oregon tallied 394.

Ella Greenberg was Boylan's leading scorer shooting a 77 on the day. Her sister Ella was second on the team shooting an 88.

Brighton Young won the individual tourney topping Greenberg by 4 strokes (73) helping Harlem break the top four teams. Reese Stovall solidified the team shooting an 82, coming in fourth overall.

For RPS Coop, Kayla Sayyalinh shot an 80, while her teammate Ahna Doherty also broke the top ten shooting a 83.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

