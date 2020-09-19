 Skip to Content

Big Ten Announces Schedule for 2020 Season

Rockford (WREX) — Three days after the conference announced that teams in the Big Ten will play football in 2020, the schedule has been released. Teams will only play within the conference, and will only play eight games due to the late start.

Wisconsin will host Illinois on Saturday October 24, and Northwestern will host Maryland on the same day.

There will be no bye weeks for teams because of the late start. The season will go from October 23 through December 12, with the Big 10 championship game on December 19.

