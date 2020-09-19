A rapper, an elevator and a camel: the stories Ginsburg told

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent years Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was surprised to find herself so popular that she once observed that “everyone wants to take a picture with me.” The justice, who died Friday at 87, had become a feminist icon, with books, movies, clothing and even coloring books devoted to her. People wanted to give her awards. They wanted to hear her talk. Ginsburg was invited to speak so often that inevitably she was asked the same questions and delivered the same punch lines, always, it seemed, to a delighted new audience.