Wisconsin teacher dies after contracting COVID-19

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin teacher has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Heidi Hussli was a teacher at Bay Port High School in Brown County.

Her family released this statement to her school district: “Our family is grateful for the support of Heidi’s friends and colleagues at school. We are

devastated by her loss and we respectfully request privacy as we grieve and reflect. We are deeply grateful to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their professionalism and care. Heidi is at peace now.”

Superintendent Damian LaCroix sent a message to families in the Howard-Suamico School District, saying Heidi's positivity and passion for her students and her craft left a lasting mark on the school community.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released this statement on Heidi's passing:

"I read with deep sorrow this afternoon news of the passing of a Wisconsin teacher due to Covid19. Our hearts go out to her family and the students and staff whose countless lives she impacted as an educator. Dane County is grieving with you. I'm terribly concerned that as case counts continue to rise in Dane County and Wisconsin - which saw a record high increase today - these tales of needless tragedy are only beginning. No case, illness, or death can ever be discounted or diminished. This virus is real and has very real impacts. The public health, safety, and well-being of people must come first. That's why we have and will continue to aggressively pursue public health policy in Dane County focused on interrupting the rapid spread of a virus that sadly again today proved it can be deadly."