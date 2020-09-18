Winker homers, Reds beat White Sox 7-1 for 6th in a row

CINCINNATI (AP) — Slumping Jesse Winker hit a three-run homer — one of four off White Sox starter Jonathan Stiever — and the Cincinnati Reds extended their surge into playoff contention with a 7-1 victory. Cincinnati has won a season-high six in a row and has made it back to .500 for the first time since Aug. 3. The Reds have surged into second place in the NL Central. The White Sox clinched their first playoff berth since 2008 on Thursday night.