US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremist groups are planning attacks against a variety of targets, but are taking particular aim at women. The warning didn’t specify which organizations were plotting the attacks. But it comes as the Taliban and government-appointed negotiators are sitting together for the first time to try to find a peaceful end to decades of relentless war. A Taliban spokesman on Friday denied his group is planning any such attacks. The peace negotiations began last weekend and are in the initial stages, with participants still hammering out the items on the agenda. Washington’s peace envoy says spoilers exist on both sides.