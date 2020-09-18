Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama on a day that also saw the National Hurricane Center have to resort to using the Greek alphabet for storm names in a record-setting season. Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup. He gave no other details on the death. Another person in the county died Wednesday morning as the hurricane was blowing through in an apparent drowning. Meanwhile off the coast of Portugal, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed. It is only the second time the Hurricane Center has had to use the Greek alphabet after running out of its traditional storm names.