Lightning kills 7 in Cambodia, storm hits land in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A tropical storm has made landfall in central Vietnam, killing one person, while seven people died in a lightning strike in neighboring Cambodia. The lightning struck a wooden stilt house under which people were eating in Cambodia’s northwestern Battambang province on Thursday evening. A disaster response spokesman says the dead included a family of four and three other relatives. After hitting Vietnam, Tropical Storm Noul weakened into a depression. State-run TV says the storm caused heavy rain and strong winds in several coastal provinces, uprooting trees and blowing away roofs. In Hue province, a man was crushed to death by a falling tree. At least 23 others were reported injured. Vietnam evacuated some 60,000 people in the path of the storm and canceled 40 flights.