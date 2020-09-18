 Skip to Content

Lightning kills 7 in Cambodia, storm hits land in Vietnam

5:09 am National news from the Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A tropical storm has made landfall in central Vietnam, killing one person, while seven people died in a lightning strike in neighboring Cambodia. The lightning struck a wooden stilt house under which people were eating in Cambodia’s northwestern Battambang province on Thursday evening. A disaster response spokesman says the dead included a family of four and three other relatives. After hitting Vietnam, Tropical Storm Noul weakened into a depression. State-run TV says the storm caused heavy rain and strong winds in several coastal provinces, uprooting trees and blowing away roofs. In Hue province, a man was crushed to death by a falling tree. At least 23 others were reported injured. Vietnam evacuated some 60,000 people in the path of the storm and canceled 40 flights.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content