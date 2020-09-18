In Guyana, Pompeo again calls for Venezuela’s Maduro to go

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has visited Guyana, saying the government in neighboring Venezuela is illegitimate and must leave power. Pompeo made the remarks at a news conference with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Friday. Pompeo is on a four-nation swing through South America. He has visited Suriname and, following the Guyana visit, was headed to northern Brazil before a stopover in Colombia on the way back to the United States. The U.S. has set aside $5 million to help Guyanese authorities deal with more than 30,000 refugees who have fled from Venezuela to Guyana in recent years.