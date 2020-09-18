Illinois adds 20 virus deaths, 24 counties face warnings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois health officials have reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 2,120 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections. The new deaths and cases came as the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday designated 24 of Illinois’ 102 counties at the warning level for the risk of coronavirus spread. Those counties have reached two or more benchmarks that indicate COVID-19 is spreading there. More than 270,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,411 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.