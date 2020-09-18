Hendricks expected to start as Cubs host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (31-21, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-20, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Rich Hill (2-1, 3.81 ERA) Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (5-4, 3.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will square off on Friday.

The Cubs are 18-12 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .403 this season. Ian Happ leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Twins are 10-16 on the road. Minnesota has hit 81 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 24 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

