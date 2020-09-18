Heart of cool air arrives to end work week, patchy frost possible for some

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tranquil weather continues for week's end, but don't let sunny skies fool you. Temperatures to end the work week fall below average.

Friday's chill:

As high pressure slides in overhead, the heart of cooler temperatures is in place. Temperatures early Friday dipped into the 40s in a few locations, belying the cool afternoon ahead.

Cooler temperatures settle into the Upper Midwest to end the work week.

Highs to end the work week only top out in the lower and middle 60s, with a few favored cool spots spending most of the day in the 50s. Sunshine does stick around, so any outdoor plans should be good to go. Lake-effect clouds are likely to develop, thanks to continued northeasterly flow.

Beyond sunset, temperatures drop pretty quickly. A combination of calm winds and mostly clear skies result in a chilly start to Saturday.

Frosty mornings ahead?:

Lows Friday and Saturday could drop into the lower 40s in the Rockford area, but a few 30s are possible for some. Frost is possible in a few areas, particularly outside of the Rockford U.H.I. (Urban Heat Island).

Lows drop into the upper 30s overnight Friday into early Saturday.

Frost advisories aren't expected thanks to Lake Michigan's influence. Some cloud cover is expected overnight Friday into Saturday, which act to slow the free-fall into the 30s. On top of that, a northeasterly wind, albeit calm, is going to keep dew points slightly higher than across northwest Indiana. This is where frost advisories take effect overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Frost advisories go into effect overnight Friday for parts of Indiana.

Gradually warming weekend ahead:

Through the weekend, temperatures do begin to climb. By Sunday, highs top out near 70°, which is still below average. Sunny skies remain in place, as southerly winds pull in a slight warm-up.

For folks wanting fall to stay a while, the cooldown doesn't last too long. The longer range forecast features warmer-than-average temperatures.

Heating up just in time for autumnal equinox:

Next week brings the official start of fall on Tuesday, starting at 9:30 AM local time. Astronomical fall may officially get underway next Tuesday, but it won't feel like it. Through much of the next work week, highs climb into the middle and even upper 70s.