Hawaii court hears case on legality of foreign fishing labor

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court heard arguments on the legality of issuing licenses to foreign workers in Hawaii’s longline commercial fishing fleet, which for years has been under scrutiny after an Associated Press investigation revealed claims of human trafficking and questionable labor practices. The case heard Friday involves the issuance of Hawaii state commercial fishing licenses to individual foreign fishermen who are not “legally admitted” to the United States. State law says only those legally admitted to the country can get licenses to catch and sell marine life, but the workers do not have visas to enter the U.S. and are ordered to live onboard vessels by federal officials.