Groups look for new mural site amid Alpine Dam construction

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Now that artists can no longer express themselves with paint on the Alpine Dam, multiple groups in Rockford say they're looking for a new site for them.

Th Rockford Area Arts Council, Rockford Park District and Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up to find that space.

The Alpine Dam was covered in paint from different people, but now painting is no longer allowed at the dam. The site is under construction and annual inspections won't permit it.

The Arts Council says the reconstruction is in the best interest of the residents of Rockford and it will find a new space for artists to use.