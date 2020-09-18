Greenwich Village Art Fair goes virtual to remain longest-running art fair in the Midwest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time ever, art lovers near and far can browse and buy from the Greenwich Village Art Fair.

More than 70 artists from across the country will showcase their work virtually at the annual fair that's been going on for 72 years, making it the longest-running art fair of its kind in the Midwest.

All of the artwork on virtual display is original and produced by the artists themselves. There is no mass-produced work. Some pieces you'll find are in the following media: painting, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fibers, artisan food and hand-crafted gifts.

Facing the challenge of hosting the fair during a pandemic, the Rockford Art Museum took the fair online to keep the streak of being longest-running fair going.

“We’re very proud that even a pandemic won’t stop our beloved Greenwich Village Art Fair from running this year. The virtual format is also great way to expose our local and regional artists to art-lovers outside of Rockford,” said Rockford Art Museum Executive Director/Curator Carrie Johnson.

The fair will keep with tradition as a two-day juried on Sept. 19 and 20, with bonus activities like musical performances, family art activities and more on social media.

“With so many people still working from home, this is a great chance to mix up your space with a new piece of artwork that also supports the livelihood of hardworking artists,” Johnson said.

To view and buy works of art, CLICK HERE.

Head to facebook.com/greenwichvillageartfair and @greenwichrockford #greenwichrockford on social media for behind-the-scenes, Greenwich memories through the years, musical performances, family art activities and more.