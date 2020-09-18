Freeport Art Museum allows students to travel the world within its walls

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Art Museum offers students a chance to travel the world and learn about different cultures all without leaving town.

"If you're studying geography in a book at school, it's much more interesting to come here," Barry Treu, Director of Education, Programming and Exhibition at the Freeport Art Museum, said.

With a Freeport Art Museum Passport in hand, students explore the galleries and discover objects from more than 20 different countries. Each maps pinpoints where the artwork is from and students record their visit with passport stamps.

There's a special surprise waiting at the end of the journey for all the little travelers.

Freeport Art Museum requires face masks and asks visitors to respect social distancing guidelines during their visits.

The museum opens Tuesdays through Saturdays.