Emergency tents, restrictions back as virus spikes in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Many residents in Madrid will need a reason to leave their neighborhoods and will face limitations on group gatherings even stricter than the ones in place. Authorities moved Friday to try to rein in Europe’s fastest-spreading second coronavirus wave. The long-awaited restrictions affect around 860,000 people, or 13% of the region’s 6.6 million residents. The Spanish capital’s rate of transmission is more than double the national average, which already leads European contagion charts. As yet another sign of how hospitals are slowly but steadily filling up, a line of green tents have been installed at the gates of a Madrid military hospital to triage any incoming coronavirus patients.