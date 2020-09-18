Election officials want to clear up confusion following letter from Secretary of State

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A number of Winnebago County residents received a letter from the Secretary of State regarding mail-in ballots. The letters have caused confusion among voters, creating extra work for area voting offices.

"Our phones have been ringing non-stop the last three days," says Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

The letter, which Gummow says is a part of a senate bill, is designed to follow up with people who haven't applied for a mail-in ballot to ensure they don't want one. But it's created a confusing problem.

"A lot of people who have already applied for vote by mail ballot to be received have gotten the letter," says Gummow.

Gummow adds she believes the list the state pulled names from might have been slightly outdated, sending notices to people who have signed up for a mail-in ballot. Another point of confusion, multiple people say they've been sent a letter for a loved one who's passed away.

"We maybe hadn't been notified that this person had passed away," says Rockford Board of Election Commission Executive Director Stacey Bixby.

The Rockford Board of Elections says that doesn't mean someone can vote on behalf of a deceased person.

"If someone falsely signs someone else's application and they send it back to us, we verify the application, the signature on the application we have on file."

Rockford-area resident Beth Carey says she plans on voting in person but was still confused on why the Secretary of State sent the notices.

"Why were they being sent? We already got directions from the county," says Carey. "It just creates confusion. We're already in a confused time now. People are already struggling, why add to the chaos of it already?"

Gummow wants to assure voters no matter how many letters they receive from either the state or local offices, they will only receive one ballot.

"Ballots will not be mailed until the end of next week. Even if you've applied, even more than once, you won't receive it until the end of next week."

If you've sent a mail-in ballot application for Winnebago County and want to check its status click here.





