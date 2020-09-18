Dutch bars to close early to rein in spread of coronavirus

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says that bars and cafes in the most densely populated regions of the Netherlands will have to close their doors earlier from Sunday as the country begins reimposing restrictions to battle sharply rising coronavirus infection rates, particularly among students and people in their 20s. At a nationally televised news conference Friday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned that the virus, “is making a comeback.” He has warned that more measures may be necessary if infection rates don’t start falling again soon. As well as the early closing at 1 a.m. of hospitality establishments, any gatherings of more than 50 people will now have to apply for a permit from local authorities.