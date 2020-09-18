COVID-19 causes Sturtevant’s Menswear to close after 45 years, owners reflect on legacy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic proves to be too much for a well-known clothing store in Rockford. Sturtevant's off Alpine Road is closing it's doors after 45 years in business.

If you walk into Sturtevant's Menswear, the modern façade gives way to a business with an old-fashioned touch.

"We are the last standing independent men's clothing retailer," Owner Ted Klint said.

For more than four decades, it withstood the test of time, despite economic downturns and the online shopping boom. The store persevered, but earlier this year, the pandemic shut it down for almost 13 weeks, a stitch that not even the personal touch of its owners could sew back together.

"COVID was the killer," Ted Klint said.

His son, Jason, who serves as part-owner and manager, agreed with his father.

"I'd say we'd still be here if it weren't for that," Jason Klint said.

The Klint's have been involved with the boutique men's specialty store since 2001, though Sturtevant's was well established in the community by then.

"Pen Stewart originally started the store back in 1975 when they were building the Edgebrook Center," Jason Klint explained. "He was one of the original tenets over there."

Ted remembers how a trip to buy some clothes led to a partnership.

"I was in there shopping one day and he (Pen) said, 'I'd like to have a partner,' so we came to an arrangement," Ted recalled. "I enjoyed it immensely."

Now, all these years later, it's become a family operation between father and son, one they've shared with an entire community.

"It's neat to be part of that history," Jason said.

And as this chapter in history comes to a close, Ted paused to reflect.

"I get chills because I know I can never replace that time and I thank the good Lord for it," Ted said.

The Klint's say they'll always have the wonderful memories from Sturtevant's.

While there's no hard date on when the store will close for good, the Klint's say the business will close when everything is gone. They say it will likely be in the next couple of weeks.