Chicago visits Orlando City SC in conference action

Chicago Fire (2-6-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (5-2-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC and the Chicago Fire meet for an Eastern Conference contest.

Orlando City SC is 6-1-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC is 2-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The Fire are 1-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Francisco Calvo ranks fourth in league play with three cards, all of them yellow. Chicago has 21 cards, all of them yellow.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mueller has three goals and three assists for Orlando City SC. has four goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Djordje Mihailovic has one goal and two assists for Chicago. has three goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Chicago: 2-5-3, averaging one goal, 0.9 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.