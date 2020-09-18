Asia Today: India’s coronavirus cases jump by another 96K

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases have jumped by more than 96,000 in the past 24 hours, showing little sign of leveling. The new infections sent India’s total past 5.21 million. The health ministry says 1,174 more people died. Experts say India’s death toll of more than 84,000 may be a significant undercount. India is expected to pass the United States within weeks for the highest number of confirmed infections. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday made a fresh appeal to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.