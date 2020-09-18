A Rising Star – Emma Pierson

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get used to hearing the name Emma Pierson around the golf course. The Belvidere native placed second last weekend at the girls middle school regional in Mendota.

"To me it was really nerve-wracking because I knew I was going up against a really good girl," said Pierson. "Try to stay positive and not let the bad holes get to me."

She has a special way of not letting bad holes get her mentally thrown off. Her grandmother came up with a motto to help Pierson through the tough holes.

"New hole, new goal," said Emma with a smile. "Well I think, 'I have to do better on this hole to get me back into it,' and I just try to do my best and forget about it because in golf you have to have a short memory and you can't always let a bad shot or a bad hole get to you."

Esteemed PGA Certified Golf Instructor Lloyd McWilliams has always seen a bright future for Emma.

"Saw her 8 years, 7 years ago, she was a gymnast, had natural athletic ability," said McWilliams. "I just talked with her parents and said she's got a natural swing."

McWilliams at age 75 has coached many golfers over his coaching career, but sees something different in Pierson.

"I think she kind of fell in love with golf, so when people fall in love with golf I'm doing my job."

Emma, the future Belvidere Buc, is excited to make a direct impact on their golf program.

"I really want to go down state, and I really want to help improve the team and I really want to make it better," she said

Emma will start high school next fall.